Fresno State women’s road woes continue at Colorado State

Fresno State forgot its vial of comeback magic at home.
The Bulldogs saw a come-from-behind effort vanish for the second consecutive road game, losing 73-56 against Colorado State in a Mountain West game in Fort Collins, Colo. (The Bulldogs dropped a 67-66 nail-biter at Boise State on Saturday).
Fresno State (10-8, 3-4) went down 12 after the first quarter and cut the Rams’ lead to five by halftime before deciding to show up to Moby Arena in the third quarter.
Senior forward Kendra Martin hit a 3-pointer from the elbow, her second trey in a 11-3 scoring run that pushed the Bulldogs to a 40-36 lead with 5:52 left in the period.
The Rams (13-5, 5-1), however, found their answer in sophomore sharpshooter Amanda Kantzy, who scored 16 points off the bench. Tied 42-42, Kantzy hit a 15-foot jumper to give the Rams the lead and followed with four 3-pointers in a 17-4 turnaround for Colorado State.
Ellen Nystrom had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Rams to their fourth conference win in a row.
Fresno State was led by sophomore point guard Candice White, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Notable – The Bulldogs only mustered 20 points in the paint against the Rams, their lowest total in conference play this season. Junior center Bego Faz Davalos saw double-coverage early, and Fresno State couldn’t find an alternative as her kickout passes to open teammates often ended up in missed shots. The Bulldogs shot just 4 of 17 (23.5 percent) in the first quarter and 22 of 59 (37.3) for the game. Faz Davalos finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season.
Quotable – “It’s kinda the same thing we did at Boise (State). We answered some runs. A couple of those we answered well and one we didn’t. We knew we had to play well tonight, and I thought we did at times. We just didn’t finish the job,” said Bulldogs coach Jaime White.
Coming up – Fresno State went 0-2 on the road this week and sits three spots from the bottom of the league standings. It’s an unfamiliar place for the Bulldogs, who have struggled to win more than three games in a row this season. Will the Bulldogs be able to adjust in order to salvage what left of the conference season?
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. NEVADA
- Saturday: 2 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 10-8, 3-4 Mountain West; Wolf Pack 7-10, 1-5 (Nevada made 26 of 34 free throws to beat Air Force 56-51 on Wednesday.)
- Series/last meeting: Fresno State leads 41-10; Bulldogs won 71-70 on Dec. 31, 2016 in Reno.
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/KFPT AM (790)
Comments