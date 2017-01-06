Fresno State women return home to face San Jose State

Now even Mother Nature is working this week against the Fresno State women’s basketball team.
The Bulldogs, already coming off the loss of a starter to a season-ending injury and then a blowout loss at Wyoming, were denied a day of practice as weather grounded the team because of canceled and delayed flights on their way back home.
Fresno State (8-6, 1-2) was scheduled to be back in Fresno on Thursday morning but arrived in the late evening, cutting short their preparation for Saturday’s Mountain West game against San Jose State (4-10, 1-1).
Tipoff is 2 p.m. at Save Mart Center.
It will be the 75th meeting between the teams, with the Bulldogs leading the series 53-21.
However, Fresno State lost starting sophomore forward Breanne Knishka to a knee injury. Without their top defender, the Bulldogs will have a tall order in containing Spartans senior point guard Dezz Ramos.
Ramos is coming off back-to-back 30-point games, scoring 40 last week against Nevada before dropping 34 on Wednesday against defending conference champion Colorado State. She leads the Mountain West in scoring (21.6) and is third in assists (5.4). Six-foot forward Jasmine Smith is averaging 11 points and 8.3 rebounds.
San Jose State is led by fourth-year coach Jamie Craighead, who last season saw his Spartans win for the first time at Save Mart Center, beating Fresno State 66-64 in February.
Junior center Bego Faz Davalos leads the Bulldogs offensively, averaging 14.9 points per game, but has yet to score in double figures in Mountain West play. In conference games, sophomores Candice White and Tory Jacobs lead Fresno State at 12.7 and 10.7 ppg.
Saturday opens a two-game homestand for the Bulldogs, who will play Air Force at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Up next
FRESNO STATE
VS. SAN JOSE STATE
- Saturday: 2 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 8-6, 1-2 Mountain West; Spartans 4-10, 1-1 (lost 70-67 in overtime to Colorado State on Wednesday).
- Series/last meeting: Fresno State leads 53-21; Spartans won 66-64 on Feb. 3, 2016 in Fresno.
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themw.com)/KFPT AM (790, tape delay at 6 p.m.)
- Pride game: The Bulldogs will wear their green “Pride of the Valley” uniforms against the Spartans. Fans who wear green will get in free.
