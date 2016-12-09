Fresno State women face test at UOP

The Fresno State women’s basketball team will have one more on-court test before shifting focus to finals next week, when the Bulldogs play at Pacific in a nonconference game Saturday.
Tipoff is 5 p.m. at Stockton Arena.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 73-60 win against Cal State Dominguez Hills on Wednesday. Fresno State committed 26 turnovers against the NCAA Division II program, something that may be attributable to those end-of-semester exams.
“We are going into finals, and you can see it on everybody’s faces, but there are no excuses,” coach Jaime White said after the game. “We have got to play better than we did to beat a good Pacific team on Saturday.”
Fresno State (5-3) will face a Tigers squad led by juniors GeAnna Luaulu-Summers (14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds per game) and Desire Finnie, who has scored in double figures in 22 of her past 25 games.
UOP (3-5), coming off a 66-58 loss to Big West preseason favorite Long Beach State on Wednesday, was picked to finish eighth among 10 teams in the West Coast Conference preseason poll.
The Bulldogs continue to rely on junior center Bego Faz Davalos, who leads the country in blocks per game (5.0), and sophomore point guard Candice White. In addition to pacing the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game, White is shooting free throws at an 88.2 percent clip, making 30 of 34 attempts.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT PACIFIC
- Saturday: 5 p.m. at Stockton Arena
- Records: Bulldogs 5-3, Tigers 3-5
- Webcast: West Coast Conference (thew.tv)
