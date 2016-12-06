Fresno State to greet familiar faces from Cal State Dominguez Hills

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell' Pause

1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be?

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices