Fresno State to greet familiar faces from Cal State Dominguez Hills

Fresno State returns to Save Mart Center for a nonconference women’s basketball game Wednesday night against a Cal State Dominguez Hills team boasting a homecoming story line of its own.
Toros interim coach John Bonner was a Fresno State student assistant for three seasons, during which top assistant Jaleesa Ross dominated for the Bulldogs, becoming their career leading scorer with 2,002 points.
Ross’ freshman season, and Bonner’s first with the program, saw the Bulldogs win the Western Athletic Conference Tournament to launch a seven-year run of NCAA Tournament bids.
Bonner moved on to Fresno Pacific, then joined the Toros in September. He was hired as an assistant under Janell Jones, who then left to join her former boss at USF, which lost to the Bulldogs 61-48 last week.
Tipoff is 7 p.m. as the Bulldogs (4-3) look to rebound from an 85-54 loss at No. 13 Washington on Sunday.
Junior center Bego Faz Davalos continues to lead the team, averaging 15.1 points and 10.1 rebounds.
The game will serve as an exhibition for the Toros (3-5), who compete in NCAA Division II. Imari Brown leads the team with 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. CAL STATE DOMINGUEZ HILLS
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 4-3, Toros 3-5
- Webcast: Mountain West Network (themw.com)
