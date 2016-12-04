Fresno State women fall at No. 13 Washington

Fresno State tried to keep up with No. 13-ranked Washington on Sunday, but the Huskies pulled away late, transforming a one-point game against the Bulldogs into an 85-54 blowout at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.
Bego Faz Davalos put in a layup with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter to make it a 49-48 game in favor of Washington.
That, however, was Fresno State’s last basket until 1:49 of the fourth, which allowed the Huskies (8-1) to run away with the game, outscoring the Bulldogs 36-6 through the final whistle.
Kelsey Plum led the Huskies with a game-high 30 points and Chantel Osahor added 13 points to go with 22 rebounds. Natalie Romeo had 18 points, including 4 of 6 from long range.
Sophomore point guard Candice White scored 19 to lead Fresno State, with center Faz Davalos adding a double-double on 11 points and 13 boards.
The nonconference loss snaps Fresno State’s three-game win streak and drops its record to 4-3.
The Bulldogs shot 58 percent (10 of 17) from the field in the first quarter, compared to just 15.4 (2 of 13) in the fourth.
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. CAL STATE DOMINGUEZ HILLS
- When: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 4-3, Toros 3-5
- Webcast: Mountain West Network (themw.com)
- The skinny: The Toros are led by interim head coach John Bonner, who was a former student assistant for the Bulldogs before moving to Fresno Pacific in 2010. He was an assistant for the Sunbirds before taking over the program as the interim head coach in April 2016. Former Bulldog standout Jaleesa Ross (2007-11) is Bonner’s top assistant.
