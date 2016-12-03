Fresno State women prepare for tough test at No. 13 Washington

There’s no denying that Fresno State will have an arduous task Sunday when the Bulldogs visit the No. 13 Washington Huskies in Seattle for a nonconference game at Alaska Airlines Arena. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
“When you’re at Washington, you know what you’re in for,” Bulldogs coach Jaime White said before Friday’s practice at the North Gym.
The Huskies (7-1) boast the nation’s top scorer in senior guard Kelsey Plum (29.6 points per game) and rebounder in 6-2 senior center Chantel Osahor (14.0 rebounds per game), who has also racked up a double-double in each game this season.
As a team, Washington has the fifth-best scoring offense in the country, averaging 90.2 points per game, with a majority coming from long range. The Huskies are No. 1 in the country in 3-pointers made for a 42.1 percent average (96 of 228) that ranks fifth in the NCAA.
“Washington is a little bit tricky with their 3-point shooting. We’re going to have to guard everything and block out against kids that are strong and big,” White said.
“They’ve got size and we have some to match it. We’ll see what that looks like. It’ll be a fun game to play.”
The Huskies will be the third opponent for Fresno State (4-2) this season that reached the NCAAs a year ago. The Bulldogs beat the first two: Belmont last weekend and the University of San Francisco 61-48 Wednesday. Junior center Bego Faz Davalos leads the team averaging 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game.
Sophomore point guard Candice White , whose 13.5 points ranks second, says the Bulldogs have gained confidence and momentum from those wins and will focus on their small game to chip away at the Huskies.
“I think we need to focus on the little things and not give away as many unforced turnovers,” she said. “We’re finally meshing together and understanding how each other plays. If we stick to the game plan and trust the process, I think we’ll be successful.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT NO. 13 WASHINGTON
- When: 2 p.m. Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle
- Records: Bulldogs 4-2, Huskies 7-1
- Webcast: Pac-12 Network (pac-12.com/live)
- Series/last meeting: Washington leads 6-1. Huskies won 89-79 on Nov. 20, 2015, in Fresno.
