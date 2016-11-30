’Dogs down San Francisco for third win in a row

Tory Jacobs scored a career-high 17 points, including two 3-pointers down the stretch, to help the Fresno State women’s basketball team win its third-straight game Wednesday, a 61-48 nonconference victory against San Francisco at Save Mart Center.
Tied 37-37 late in the third quarter, sophomore point guard Candice White hit two 3-pointers as part of 14-2 scoring run that the Bulldogs (4-2) took into the fourth.
Jacobs then joined the long-range attack, making two triples to put the Dons (4-3) away. Jacobs made 7 of 11 from field, including 3 of 7 from beyond arc to go with five rebounds. White added 14 points, including 3 of 8 from long range, and a career-best nine rebounds.
At center, junior Bego Faz Davalos recorded her 20th career double-double and fourth this season with 16 points, 11 boards and seven blocks.
The Dons were led by Kalyn Simon’s 20 points, including 4 of 7 from downtown.
Stat of the night – 0 of 7 shooting from 3-point range for the Dons in the fourth quarter, a dramatic drop from the previous three quarters in which they made 5 of 8. Fresno State, however, kept the intensity high in the fourth quarter, using its zone defense to silence San Francisco.
Quote of the night – “I always think it starts with defense. Anytime you hold a team to 48 points, you’re doing something right, and I think our kids have fun playing defense. I think it’s important to set that standard initially, and then the offense will come,” said Bulldogs coach Jaime White.
More on this later – Faz Davalos had seven blocks and Anais Kirvan added two for a team total of nine rejections against the Dons. Fresno State ranked 12th nationally in blocks per game entering Wednesday, with Faz Davalos’ per game average of 5.0 tops in the country. She’s blocked 32 shots in six games this season, providing a large chunk of Fresno State’s defensive gameplan, according to White. “Bego is just such a presence in there. Every kid that drives in, I think they worry about their shot. That helps that (opponents) have to make their outside shots.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT NO. 13 WASHINGTON
- When: 2 p.m. Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Wash.
- Records: Bulldogs 4-2, Huskies 6-1
- Webcast: Pac-12 Network (pac-12.com/live)
- Last meeting: Huskies won 89-79 on Nov. 20, 2015 in Fresno
- Series: Washington leads 6-1
