After first loss, Fresno State women aiming for consistent rotation

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring Pause

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest