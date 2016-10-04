Fresno State’s Alex Lee hits five final-round birdies, ties for 8th at Watney Invitational

Fresno State golfer Alex Lee’s stretch of four straight rounds of shooting at least par came to an end Tuesday at the Nick Watney Invitational.
Though Lee sank five birdies during the final round at San Joaquin Country Club, the sophomore finished 1-over 72 in what turned out to be the host Bulldogs’ top outing of the day.
Fresno State entered the Tuesday’s final round just one stroke back of first, but struggled early and finished seventh overall.
Fresno State entered the final round just one stroke out of first place after the opening two rounds Monday, but the Bulldogs struggled early and finished seventh overall at 285-288-297—870.
Brigham Young, which included former Clovis West standout Peter Kuest, won the tournament at 285-287-281—853 and edged runner-up Nevada (287-287-281—855).
Lee, who like the rest of the Bulldogs practices twice a week at San Joaquin, finished tied for eighth.
Perry Cohen of Saint Mary’s was the top individual, sinking a birdie on the 18th hole during the same group pairing as Lee to win the tournament by one stroke at 68-71-69—208. He beat out Cal Poly’s Justin De Los Santos (69-70-70—209).
2 Shots under par by BYU freshman and former Clovis West high standout Peter Kuest by the end of the Nick Watney Invitational
Kuest, in his first year at BYU after starring at Clovis West, finished 2-under for the tournament and tied for fifth at 69-73-69—211. Kuest might’ve had a chance to win it all if not for a triple-bogey on the four-par 13th hole Tuesday.
Fresno State’s Alex Avery finished 72-73-74—219 for 25th place. Greg Gildea tied for 37th at 72-75-75—222. Trevor Clayton tied for 45th at 78-69-76—223. And Troix Tonkham was 81st at 72-79-84—235.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Up next
FRESNO STATE at ALISTER MACKENZIE INVITATIONAL
- Vitals: Monday-Tuesday at the Meadow Country Club in Fairfax
Nick Watney Invitational
Team leaderboard
1. Brigham Young: 285-287-281=853 (+1)
T2. Nevada: 287-287-281=855 (+3)
T2. St. Mary's: 284-288-283=855 (+3)
4. Cal Poly: 286-290-284=860 (+8)
5. UC Irvine: 295-282-284=861 (+9)
6. Sacramento State: 288-293-288=869 (+17)
7. Fresno State: 285-288-297=870 (+18)
8. UC Riverside: 284-298-300=882 (+30)
9. Columbia: 293-299-292=884 (+32)
10. Loyola Marymount: 293-299-295=887 (+35)
11. UC Santa Barbara: 300-299-289=888 (+36)
T12. CSU-Northridge: 306-292-291=889 (+37)
T12. Pacific: 304-297-288=889 (+37)
14. Long Beach State: 314-292-307=913 (+61)
15. CS-Bakersfield: 310-308-296=914 (+62)
Individual leaderboard
1. Perry Cohen, St. Mary's: 68-71-69=208 (-5)
2. Justin De Los Santos, Cal Poly: 69-70-70=209 (-4)
T3. Patrick Fishburn, BYU: 70-73-67=210 (-3)
T3. Matt Lutz, UC Riverside: 68-71-71=210 (-3)
T5. Grant Booth, Nevada: 72-71-68=211 (-2)
T5. David Kim, UC Irvine: 73-70-68=211 (-2)
T5. Peter Kuest, BYU: 69-73-69=211 (-2)
Fresno State leaderboard
T8. Alex Lee: 69-71-72=212 (-1)
25. Justin Avery: 72-73-74=219 (+6)
T31* Russell Takeuchi: 75-75-71=221 (+8)
T37. Greg Gildea: 72-75-75=222 (+9)
T45. Trevor Clayton: 78-69-76=223 (+10)
T78* Michael Li: 77-82-73=232 (+19)
81. Troix Tonkham: 72-79-84=235 (+22)
T83* Cody Neal: 77-79-82=238 (+25)
* played as an individual
