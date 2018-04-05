New Fresno State men's basketball coach Justin Hutson says he hopes to fill the SaveMart Center

Watch highlights of Fresno State vs. Air Force in a Mountain West men's basketball game and listen to post-game comments from head coach Rodney Terry and players Marvelle Harris and Karachi Edo on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016 at Save Mart Center in Fr
In a 2016 interview with San Diego TV station Fox5, San Diego State assistant men's basketball coach Justin Hutson talks about the importance of playing tough defense. Hutson has been hired as head coach of Fresno State's men's team.
It's rare, but on chilly mornings in Yosemite Valley, the mist from a waterfalls freezes into beautiful ice formations and are swept downstream on the Merced River. This video was posted to Yosemite's Facebook page @YosemiteNPS.