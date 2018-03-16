UMBC causes bracket chaos. Fans go crazy on social media and it's free pizza for all!

Finally! It has happened. A 16th seed has defeated a top-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Yes! March Madness is officially here.

University of Maryland Baltimore County defeated Virginia 74-54 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday that sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

ESPN confirmed that its Tournament Challenge has zero remaining perfect brackets. That is 17.3 million entries.

Fans shared their thoughts on the stunning upset.

UMBC - University of My Bracket’s Crushed #UMBC — Eric Perkins (@PerkatPlay) March 17, 2018

Oh well. Had them losing in the Sweet 16 anyway. Doesn’t hurt my bracket too much. #MarchMaddness — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) March 17, 2018

As a former video coordinator I feel for K-States film guy. He is going to have a long night cutting film on UMBC. — Brett Ballard (@CoachBBallard) March 17, 2018

Let this sink in ... 16-seed #UMBC just dropped 74 points on a Virginia team that played the 6th hardest schedule in the country and hadn't allowed a single opponent to score 70 points all year #history #MarchMadness — Brent Kennedy (@BKBSunSports) March 17, 2018

The only 16-seeds to ever upset a 1-seed in Division I history. pic.twitter.com/FfVz0bN50a — espnW (@espnW) March 17, 2018

Then UMBC had some fun with the upset.

ADVANCE THE BRACKET pic.twitter.com/v7GhTZMDWy — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Oh, and it looks like a pizza chain is giving out free pizza's.

Little Caesars ran an ad on Twitter saying you can get a free lunch combo if a 16th seed beats a top-seed on Thursday or Friday.

UMBC made a lot of fans happy.

The free lunch combo will be available in-store on Monday, April 2 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. only.