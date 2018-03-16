UMBC players celebrate their 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
UMBC players celebrate their 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. Chuck Burton AP Photo
UMBC causes bracket chaos. Fans go crazy on social media and it's free pizza for all!

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

March 16, 2018 10:07 PM

Finally! It has happened. A 16th seed has defeated a top-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Yes! March Madness is officially here.

University of Maryland Baltimore County defeated Virginia 74-54 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday that sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

ESPN confirmed that its Tournament Challenge has zero remaining perfect brackets. That is 17.3 million entries.

Fans shared their thoughts on the stunning upset.

Then UMBC had some fun with the upset.

Oh, and it looks like a pizza chain is giving out free pizza's.

Little Caesars ran an ad on Twitter saying you can get a free lunch combo if a 16th seed beats a top-seed on Thursday or Friday.

UMBC made a lot of fans happy.

The free lunch combo will be available in-store on Monday, April 2 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. only.

