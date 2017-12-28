Did a place in the Nebraska starting lineup just open for Adrian Martinez?

So much of college recruiting is about painting the rosiest picture.

But in Nebraska’s case, they might not have been kidding with Clovis West High quarterback Adrian Martinez.

A month after telling him “you’re going to be our quarterback,” the way was apparently cleared Thursday when incumbent Cornhuskers starter Tanner Lee announced he’s entering the NFL Draft.

Lee tweeted “after weeks of prayer and consideration with my family, I’ve decided to enter the NFL draft and pursue an opportunity that I feel is the best for myself and my family at this time.”

Lee thanked teammates and fans along with former coach Mike Riley. Riley was fired after the regular season, and Scott Frost was named coach Dec. 2. Lee said the Cornhuskers are in “great hands” with Frost.

To Husker Nation: Thank You! pic.twitter.com/1MQYtpMusL — Tanner Lee (@TannerLee13_) December 28, 2017

Lee transferred from Tulane and was the Nebraska starter in 2017. He completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 3,143 yards, with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Martinez announced Dec. 13 that he’d picked Nebraska out of 26 scholarship offers. He said he was swayed by calls from Frost and his quarterbacks coach at Central Florida, Mario Verduzco, soon after Central Florida beat Memphis on Dec. 2 in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

“Maybe two hours after the game I get a call,” Adrian Martinez said. “Coach Frost took the Nebraska job. Coach V is on the phone. ‘You’re my first call. I called my wife and then I called you.’ I want to offer you a scholarship to the University of Nebraska. You’re going to be our quarterback. I want to build this thing around you.’ Next day I get a call from Coach Frost.”

With Lee gone, Nebraska has four quarterbacks left on its 2018 roster: Martinez, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and sophomores Andrew Bunch and Patrick O’Brien. Only O’Brien saw action in 2017, throwing 30 passes in three games.

Martinez plans to enroll at Nebraska for the spring semester and participate in spring practice.

Associated Press contributed to this report.