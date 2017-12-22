Josh Allen stars for Wyoming in a bowl victory and declares for NFL Draft

Josh Allen played his last college football game on Friday. And he did pretty good in front of one NFL general manager.

The ex-Firebaugh High/Reedley College standout completed 11 of 19 for 154 yards and three touchdowns in Wyoming’s 37-14 victory over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho.

Thank you @J_Prodigy_5 for an incredible career at Wyoming and best of luck in the @NFL! You will always be a Cowboy! #RideForTheBrand #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/tKdKbKr8i6 — Wyoming Cowboy FB (@wyo_football) December 23, 2017

He declared for the NFL Draft after the game.

“I love this game,” Allen said. “I’ve dreamt about this since I was a kid about being an NFL quarterback. It’s an awesome feeling, working so close, but I want to enjoy this with my guys right now.”

The junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury Nov. 11 at Air Force and didn’t play against Fresno State and San Jose State to conclude the regular season.

He didn’t want to miss his last game with the Cowboys.

“Coming only from one scholarship offer … coach (Craig) Bohl and coach V (Brent Vigen) believed in me when I came out of junior college,” Allen said. “I felt like I owed them at least one more game here. Football is a part of me and if I’m not playing it I’m not me. I gotta be on the field at all times.”

The 6-foot-5 and 240-pound Allen is projected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Allen has received plenty of high marks, including from former Fresno State quarterback and current NFL analyst David Carr.

-Josh Allen a drop back passer with good agility and a big arm



-Did not receive a single scholarship offer out of high school.



NOT ONE.



-Went to a JC worked hard and then received an offer from Wyoming.



-Will most likely be a 1st round draft pick.







-Work Hard



-Ignore “Experts” — David Carr (@DCarr8) December 20, 2017

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway and his top deputy, Matt Russell, wer at the game checking out Allen and he didn’t disappoint, throwing three touchdown passes in the first quarter.

The NFL Draft is April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.