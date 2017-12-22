More Videos

  • Jeff Tedford on Josh Allen: 'He's a special player'

    Fresno State Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford discusses Josh Allen headed into Wyoming week.

Fresno State Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford discusses Josh Allen headed into Wyoming week. Robert Kuwada rkuwada@fresnobee.com
Fresno State Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford discusses Josh Allen headed into Wyoming week. Robert Kuwada rkuwada@fresnobee.com

Football

Josh Allen stars for Wyoming in a bowl victory and declares for NFL Draft

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 05:29 PM

Josh Allen played his last college football game on Friday. And he did pretty good in front of one NFL general manager.

The ex-Firebaugh High/Reedley College standout completed 11 of 19 for 154 yards and three touchdowns in Wyoming’s 37-14 victory over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho.

He declared for the NFL Draft after the game.

“I love this game,” Allen said. “I’ve dreamt about this since I was a kid about being an NFL quarterback. It’s an awesome feeling, working so close, but I want to enjoy this with my guys right now.”

The junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury Nov. 11 at Air Force and didn’t play against Fresno State and San Jose State to conclude the regular season.

He didn’t want to miss his last game with the Cowboys.

“Coming only from one scholarship offer … coach (Craig) Bohl and coach V (Brent Vigen) believed in me when I came out of junior college,” Allen said. “I felt like I owed them at least one more game here. Football is a part of me and if I’m not playing it I’m not me. I gotta be on the field at all times.”

The 6-foot-5 and 240-pound Allen is projected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Allen has received plenty of high marks, including from former Fresno State quarterback and current NFL analyst David Carr.

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway and his top deputy, Matt Russell, wer at the game checking out Allen and he didn’t disappoint, throwing three touchdown passes in the first quarter.

The NFL Draft is April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

