Josh Allen’s status is ‘day-to-day’ for Saturday’s big game vs. Fresno State

Fresno State is headed to Wyoming this week for a highly anticipated Mountain West Conference football game, but Monday it was unclear if Firebaugh’s Josh Allen will be lining up against the Bulldogs.
Allen, the Wyoming quarterback who has been looked at as a possible high NFL draft pick next year, injured his right shoulder during the Cowboys’ win Saturday over Air Force.
Coach Craig Bohl said Monday it’s too early to say whether Allen will miss the Fresno State game.
Bohl described the injury as involving “soft tissue.” He said Allen is receiving treatment and described his status as day-to-day.
Allen left Saturday’s 28-14 win over Air Force after Wyoming’s first offensive series of the second half. Backup Nick Smith finished the game.
Allen wasn’t highly recruited out of Firebaugh High but blossomed in one season at Reedley College and then further at Wyoming, earning preseason Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors. He helped the Cowboys reach the Mountain West championship game last year, and they’re 6-3 this season and 4-1 in the Mountain Division with an outside shot at returning to the conference championship game.
Allen has thrown for 1,658 yards this season with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has rushed 84 times for 207 yards and five touchdowns.
Fresno State can clinch a spot in the conference championship game with a win Saturday at Wyoming or Nov. 25 at home against Boise State.
Associated Press contributed to this report
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT WYOMING
- Saturday: 11 a.m. PST at War Memorial Stadium (29,181) in Laramie, Wyo.
- Records: Bulldogs 7-3, 5-1 Mountain West; Cowboys 7-3, 5-1
- TV/radio: AT&T, ROOT (AT&T UVerse 757, 1757; DirecTV 684)/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
