See highlights from ex-Central High pitcher Colton Eastman's college no-hitter

Ex-Central High baseball star Colton Eastman pitched a no-hitter Thursday for Cal State-Fullerton in a 3-0 victory over UC Santa Barbara in a Big West Conference opener.
The no-hitter by the junior right-hander is the 17th in Division I this season and fifth in Cal State-Fullerton school history.
"The first thing that I noticed was my catcher Daniel Cope running at me and then it really hit me that I just threw a no-hitter," Eastman said. "No greater feeling than hugging your catcher after he’s been there throughout every pitch through a performance like that."
Eastman struck out seven and walked one to pick up his third win this season. He faced 32 batters in nine innings and threw 113 pitches, 74 strikes.
At Central, he threw a perfect game his junior year against Reedley and fanned 13 batters in a 6-0 victory in the Central Classic.
