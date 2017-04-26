Ex-Buchanan star Chandler Bengtson earns Ivy League honor; Clovis women a CVC swim title

Former Buchanan High standout Chandler Bengtson‘s successful season continues at Columbia, with a seven-RBI game the highlight of a big week.
Bengtson was named Ivy League Player of the Week after helping the Lions to a 5-0 run.
He went 9 for 20 (.450) with three homers, eight runs and 12 RBIs. He reached safely in all five .
Bengtson hit a three-run homer in the top of ninth of a 5-4 victory over Princeton.
In the series finale, a 21-5 win, Bengtson went 3 for 6 while driving in seven and was a double shy of the cycle. It’s the second time he has driven in seven this season.
Columbia is 15-21 overall, 9-7 in the Ivy, after winning its seventh straight by beating Rutgers 13-7 in a nonconference game Wednesday. Bengtson homered as part of a 2-for-4 day and leads the team with eight.
Women’s tennis – Katerina Stloukalova of Fresno State was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year in women’s tennis, going 24-15 in singles at the No. 1 position. On the No. 3 doubles team, she had 17 victories.
Swimming and diving – Clovis Community College won its first Central Valley Conference women’s swimming title in the Crush’s second year of participation in the sport.
Sequoias was second..
Clovis was third among the men behind COS and Merced.
Clovis coach Mark Bennett was named CVC Coach of the Year for the men’s and women’s teams.
Football - West Hills College hired Justin Berna, who played for the Falcons in 2002-03, as its new football coach. He prepped at Yosemite before going on to West Hills and Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.
Berna served as head coach of NAIA Avila University in Kansas City for six seasons, helping lead the team to its first Top 25 ranking in 2014 while setting numerous school records.
