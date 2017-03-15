Cal Poly pitcher Hyland wins 14th career Big West Conference award

Cal Poly senior Sierra Hyland (El Diamante High) was selected Monday as the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week for the 14th time in her career after a strong showing at the Stanford Easton Classic.
In four appearances for the Mustangs (16-7), Hyland struck out 31 hitters against four walks and allowed one earned run in 26 innings, good for a 0.27 ERA.
The right-handed pitcher set program records for career victories (65) and strikeouts (806) last week, and her 16 total Big West weekly awards are the most in conference history. Hyland also has been named the Big West Player of the Week twice in her career.
She broke the all-time record previously set by former Long Beach State star Erin Jones-Wesley, who garnered 15 weekly awards from 2011 to 2015.
Hyland is now 41 strikeouts away from passing former UC Santa Barbara standout Jennifer Davis (1995-98) for the most all-time in Big West history.
Cal Poly is scheduled to host Northern Colorado in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Janssen Field.
