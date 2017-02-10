Ouch! UCLA cheerleader takes two bad falls in seconds

It wasn’t exactly how a UCLA cheerleader envisioned the stunt would play out.
During a timeout of Thursday night’s men’s basketball game between UCLA and Oregon, Bruins cheerleader Sophie Lellis-Petrie took two bad falls.
The first came when she fell off the pyramid and landed hard on her tailbone.
Here’s a look:
This poor UCLA cheerleader fell from the pyramid, then the guy carrying her off slips & falls on top of her (h/t @AJPONE) pic.twitter.com/cYeaiJowxL— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 10, 2017
A rescuer carried her off the court, but tripped on what appeared to be a loose bag and he fell right on top of the cheerleader.
It was all good in the end for Sophie and the team.
She was OK and the 10th-ranked Bruins rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat the No. 5 Ducks 82-79 in a Pac-12 Conference game.
Thx for all the well wishes, Sophie was evaluated by emergency medical staff and was back on the court for that amazing win!— UCLA Spirit Squad (@UCLASpiritSquad) February 10, 2017
Sophie, a senior majoring in statistics, was back on the court to witness the comeback.
