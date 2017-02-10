Ouch! UCLA cheerleader takes two bad falls in seconds

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms Pause

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:40 A helping hand at the U.S.-Mexico border

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:44 Fresno woman shares her concerns and experiences as a Latina and Muslim

0:53 You can buy a car from C.J. Wilson now

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare