February 10, 2017 1:18 PM

Ouch! UCLA cheerleader takes two bad falls in seconds

By Anthony Galaviz

It wasn’t exactly how a UCLA cheerleader envisioned the stunt would play out.

During a timeout of Thursday night’s men’s basketball game between UCLA and Oregon, Bruins cheerleader Sophie Lellis-Petrie took two bad falls.

The first came when she fell off the pyramid and landed hard on her tailbone.

Here’s a look:

A rescuer carried her off the court, but tripped on what appeared to be a loose bag and he fell right on top of the cheerleader.

It was all good in the end for Sophie and the team.

She was OK and the 10th-ranked Bruins rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat the No. 5 Ducks 82-79 in a Pac-12 Conference game.

Sophie, a senior majoring in statistics, was back on the court to witness the comeback.

