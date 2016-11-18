Fresno City men’s soccer team enters NorCals as the top seed

Eric Solberg knows there should still be plenty of season left for his Fresno City College men’s soccer team.
But he also knows teams will be coming after the Rams, trying to end their postseason run.
The Central Valley Conference champions enter the Northern California Regionals as the top seed, awaiting the winner of Saturday’s first-round match between No. 8 Evergreen Valley and No. 9 Lake Tahoe. The Rams would host the match Tuesday or Wednesday.
“Being the No. 1 certainly adds pressure onto the coaching staff,” Solberg said. “For the players, it is a well-deserved honor. We are banged up and not healthy, so the added rest I hope is beneficial. We have to play our best every game from here on out.”
The Rams finished 6-1-1 in the conference and 16-1-4 overall, the lone loss a 1-0 defeat to Taft on Nov. 1. Taft, as the sixth seed, faces No. 11 Las Positas in a bottom half of the bracket that is headlined by No. 2 Hartnell.
In 2010, the Rams as the top seed reached the state finals for a second straight season but lost to Canyons 3-0.
Among other first-round matches in the men’s bracket, Clovis Community is No. 13 and will visit No. 4 Santa Rosa at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Fresno City women are seeded fifth and open at 2 p.m. Saturday against No. 12 Hartnell.
CVC champ Fresno City is 16-3-2 and led by Juliet Trembley’s team-high eight goals. The Rams are in the upper half of the bracket, which includes top-seeded Diablo Valley.
Cross country – Fresno City is hosting the state championships Saturday at Woodward Park. The women’s race is at 10 a.m., the men’s at 11.
Sequoias’ women are a title contender after winning the NorCal Championships in Rocklin, with freshman Alyssa Block (17:49.5) and sophomore Jo Jo Zorn (18:12.1) running 1-2. Defending state champion Glendale won the SoCal meet.
Hartnell’s men, seeking their first state title in the sport, knocked off Las Positas and defending state champ American River in the North. San Bernardino Valley, a five-time champ from 2006-10, was the men’s SoCal winner.
Wrestling – Fresno City will face Cerritos for the state dual championship Sunday. The Falcons are ranked No. 1 and Fresno City No. 2 by California Community College Wrestling. The dual showdown begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Rams posted wins over Skyline (50-3), Chabot (47-9) and Sacramento City, 25-12 in the North. Rams wrestlers Julian Gaytan (125 pounds), Aaron Mora (133) and Dylan Martinez (149) are each top-ranked individually in the state.
Volleyball – Second-seeded Fresno City will open its NorCal volleyball regional run Tuesday against the highest surviving seed from the play-in games. The Rams (25-1) rolled to another CVC title, going 16-0.
Sequoias as the 16th seed hosts No. 17 Los Medanos in one of the play-ins Saturday. Foothill, at No. 15, hosts No. 18 Solano. Defending state champion Cabrillo is top-seeded and will open against the other play-in winner.
Women’s golf – Hannah Lovering of Fresno City earned all-state honors after placing fifth at the state championships Monday with a two-day total of 150 at Morro Bay Country Club. The Rams finished fifth (669) as a team behind state champion Sierra, which shot a 613.
Carolin Chang of Santa Barbara City repeated as individual champion via a tiebreaker after a back nine of 3-under-par 34.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
