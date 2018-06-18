Want to own a replica of WBC championship belt won by Jose Ramirez? Here is your chance

A replica of the WBC world boxing title belt that Jose Ramirez won against Amir Imam in March is up for auction, with funds raised going to Valley Children's Healthcare.
The belt, the 2,000th awarded by the WBC, is signed by the Avenal native, his promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank, promoter Don King and Imam.
On March 17, Ramirez captured the WBC super lightweight and 2000 world title when he defeated Imam by unanimous decision at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. King is Imam's promoter.
The 2000 stood for WBC’s 2,000th world title fight.
Proceeds will be donated to Valley Children's Healthcare patient services fund to benefit families currently undergoing treatment.
“I know the impact Valley Children’s Hospital makes every day for kids growing up here,” Ramirez said. “Kids get the very best care our region has to offer, regardless of their ability to pay. I’m glad to be able to help families in their time of need.”
Said Ramirez’s promoter/manager Rick Mirigian: "I lived at Valley Children's the first eight years of my life."
Ramirez's association with Valley Children's goes back years He met there with young patient Anthony Arroyo of Clovis before Anthony died of cancer in 2015, then hosted Anthony's family at the Avenal parade celebrating Ramirez's world title.
Bids on the replica belt will run through 3 p.m. July 6. The winner of the auction will be announced July 7 when Ramirez defends his world title against Danny O’Connor at the Save Mart Center. The winner will meet with Ramirez and Arum.
The Big Fresno Fair made the first bid for $10,000, but NBA free agent Quincy Pondexter topped the bid at $11,000 early Monday morning.
To place a bid, call Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation at 559-353-7100. New bids will be accepted in $500 increments.
The belt will be displayed at the Fresno County Historical Museum at the Fresno Fairgrounds through July 6.
