WORLD CUP: Egypt's hopes rest on Mohamed Salah's recovery

Egyptian national team soccer player and Liverpool's star striker Mohammed Salah smiles as he greets fans during the final training of the national team at Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, June 9, 2018. About 2,000 fans gathered at Cairo's main stadium on Saturday to watch Egypt's last home practice before the Pharaohs fly to their World Cup base in Grozny, Chechnya. Amr Nabil AP Photo