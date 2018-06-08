Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani watches a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani watches a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Kyusung Gong AP Photo
Sports

Shohei Ohtani headed to Halos DL for sprained elbow ligament

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

June 08, 2018 12:42 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Shohei Ohtani will be placed on the Los Angeles Angels' disabled list with a sprained elbow ligament.

The Angels announced the potentially serious injury for their two-way rookie sensation Friday before opening a road trip in Minnesota.

Ohtani underwent injections of platelet-rich plasma and stem cells Thursday in Los Angeles. He will be out for at least three weeks before the Angels re-evaluate him.

Ohtani's ligament has a Grade 2 sprain.

Ohtani left his last pitching start after four innings Wednesday, but the Angels said it was due to the reoccurrence of a blister. The Japanese right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

Ohtani also is batting .289 with six homers and 20 RBIs as baseball's most successful two-way player in decades.

