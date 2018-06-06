Beilein staying at Michigan after interviewing with Pistons

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, Michigan head coach John Beilein answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, in San Antonio. Beilein is staying at Michigan. He announced on Twitter on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, that he’s excited about coaching the Wolverines next season and in the years to come. The 65-year-old Beilein has coached at Michigan for 11 seasons. He has led the Wolverines to two Final Fours, losing in the national title game this year and in 2013. Beilein has won a pair of Big Ten championships and two Big Ten Tournament titles. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press earlier this month Beilein interviewed with the Detroit Pistons about their coaching vacancy. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo