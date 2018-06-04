Tigers draft Auburn right-hander Casey Mize with No. 1 pick

File-This May 24, 2018, file photo shows Auburn pitcher Casey Mize throwing during the first inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Texas A&M in Hoover, Ala. Mize has dazzled scouts for months with his impressive arsenal of pitches. The tantalizingly talented Auburn right-hander could find himself leading off the Major League Baseball draft on Monday night, with the Detroit Tigers ready to go on the clock with the No. 1 pick. Butch Dill, File AP Photo