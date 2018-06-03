Stetson, Washington, Minnesota going to 1st super regionals

The Stetson Hatters use the hashtag "OmaHats" on their baseball Twitter account, a nod to the city that's home to the College World Series.
The Hatters from DeLand, Florida, are a step closer to Omaha, Nebraska, after sweeping through their regional in the NCAA Tournament and extending their win streak to a school-record 18 games. Jack Perkins threw a three-hitter as they beat Oklahoma State 11-1 on Sunday night to win a regional title for the first time in 18 tournament appearances. Next stop for the No. 11 national seed is a best-of-three super regional.
Also making first appearances in super regionals will be Minnesota and Washington. The No. 14 national seed Golden Gophers beat UCLA 13-8 for their first regional title in 10 appearances since the tournament went to its current format in 1999. Washington, a No. 3 regional seed, won three straight in Conway, South Carolina, including 9-6 over UConn in the final.
Three teams from the Southeastern Conference also advanced: No. 2 regional seeds Vanderbilt and Auburn and No. 5 national seed Arkansas. No. 9 national seed Texas Tech also won its regional.
Vanderbilt beat Clemson on the Tigers' home field for the second straight year, hitting nine home runs in a 19-6 win in the final. Conor Kaiser went deep three times and tied the tournament record with 10 RBIs.
Auburn beat North Carolina State 15-7 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and made a super regional for the first time since 1999.
Arkansas is back in a super regional for the first time since 2015 after beating Dallas Baptist 4-3.
Texas Tech advanced for the third time in five years, beating Louisville 11-6.
Super regional pairings will be announced later.
KAISER'S KABOOMS
Kaiser came into the regional final with four home runs in 163 career games. His three homers against Clemson came in a span of four at-bats.
Kaiser's homers were for three runs, a grand slam and two runs, and he singled for his 10th RBI.
He was named the regional MVP.
WASHINGTON'S JOURNEY
The Huskies were 18-18 after losing to UT Rio Grande Valley on April 23. They're 15-5 since. They had to travel farther than any team for a regional — 2,987 miles from Seattle to Conway — and beat UConn twice and Coastal Carolina, with Joe Wainhouse homering three times.
BULLDOGS BLAST AWAY
No. 4 national seed Georgia has 29 runs and eight homers in its first two regional games. Nos. 3 and 4 batters Keegan McGovern and Michael Curry each went deep twice in an 11-7 win over Troy, going back-to-back in the sixth inning.
"You better believe that once he hits a home run I'm absolutely trying to do the same thing," Curry said. "We talk about it all the time. That's been our approach the whole season — to support our offense, continue doing what we do and pick the team up."
MARVELOUS ON MOUND
— Stetson's Perkins tied his career high with 13 strikeouts against Oklahoma State.
— Mississippi's Houston Roth came on with runners on first and third with two outs after high-scoring Tennessee Tech pulled to 9-8 in the bottom of the ninth. Roth struck out Alex Junior to end the game and send Ole Miss to its regional final.
— Ryan Garcia carried a no-hitter through 6 1/3 innings as UCLA eliminated Gonzaga with a 10-4 win.
— Stanford's Brendan Beck pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and four hits, to keep the No. 2 national seed Cardinal alive with a 4-2 win over Baylor.
— Johnny Piedmonte, Kent Klyman and Nolan Clenney combined on a three-hitter as North Carolina State eliminated Army 11-1.
BIG BATS
— Chris Crabtree homered twice and drove in five runs to lead Duke to a 15-6 win over Troy and the regional final against Georgia.
— Elijah MacNamee, whose walk-off three-run homer in the ninth inning eliminated No. 7 national seed Florida State on Saturday, went deep for the third time in three games to give Mississippi State the early lead in a 9-8 elimination-game win over Samford.
— Joe Davis's tiebreaking homer to lead off a four-run eighth inning helped lift No. 3 regional seed Houston over Purdue 8-4.
— Matt Brown's two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave Missouri State a 9-8 win over Saint Louis in an elimination game.
— Garrett Wolforth and Tim Millard hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to break open the game for Dallas Baptist in a 9-4 win that ousted Southern Mississippi.
Comments