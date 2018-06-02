Florida State's Drew Parrish pitches against Mississippi State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Florida State's Drew Parrish pitches against Mississippi State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Tallahassee Democrat via AP Joe Rondone
Florida State's Drew Parrish pitches against Mississippi State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Tallahassee Democrat via AP Joe Rondone

Sports

Mississippi St. rallies for 3-2 win eliminating Florida St.

The Associated Press

June 02, 2018 10:17 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Elijah MacNamee hit a three-run homer to left field with two outs in the ninth, and Mississippi State beat Florida State 3-2 on Saturday to eliminate the No. 7 national seed from the NCAA Tournament's Tallahassee Regional.

Jake Magnum and Hunter Stovall got on via walks before MacNamee hit a 1-2 pitch from Florida State's Drew Parrish off the scoreboard. Parrish had blanked the Bulldogs for the first eight innings but came out for the ninth despite a 2½-hour rain delay after the eighth.

Parrish, a sophomore left-hander who fell to 5-1, allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked two in 133 pitches, with 93 being strikes.

Mississippi State (32-26) will face Samford (37-25) on Sunday, with the winner needing to beat Oklahoma twice to advance. The Seminoles finish the season 43-19.

Nick Derr got Florida State's first run in the third when he doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by Mississippi State catcher Marshall Gilbert. The Seminoles added a run in the fifth when Rhett Aplin's single drove in J.C. Flowers.

Riley Self (4-0) got the win with three shutout innings.

  Comments  