Jason Higton shows off the 91st annual Fresno City Amateur Golf Championship trophy at Riverside Golf Course.
Jason Higton shows off the 91st annual Fresno City Amateur Golf Championship trophy at Riverside Golf Course. Courtesy Riverside Golf Course
Jason Higton shows off the 91st annual Fresno City Amateur Golf Championship trophy at Riverside Golf Course. Courtesy Riverside Golf Course

Sports

Higton hustles to second Fresno City Am golf title 18 years after he won his first

Fresno Bee Staff

May 28, 2018 02:40 PM

Jason Higton closed with a 6-under 66 Monday to win the 91st Fresno City Amateur Golf Championship by a stroke at Riverside Golf Course.

Higton, who starred at Bullard High and University of the Pacific, was the 2000 City Am champion. After a brief run at a pro career, he came back home and is selling real estate.

And playing good golf. He coupled Monday’s best round with an opening 70-72 for an 8-under 208 total.

Four players tied at 209: four-time champion Danny Paniccia (72-70-67) who also came on strong Monday; and three who made a run Sunday – Israel Garcia (73-65-71), Michael Cliff (73-64-72) and Blake Bourelle (70-65-74).

It was two strokes back to 211 and a tie for sixth between Alex Sylvan (70-72-69) and Anthony Jason (69-68-74).

First-round leader Michael Pugh (65-74-73–212) was eighth. And three tied for ninth at 214: Scott Travers (73-72-69), Paul Smith (76-67-71) and Ian Oehlschlaeger (70-72-72).

The full field of 156 was cut to 45 (top 40 plus ties) for Monday’s final round.

Other City Am champions were crowned last weekend including Arielle Swan (women, 73-73 to beat an 18-player field), Paniccia (73-70 in Masters), Greg Loosigian (79-74 in Seniors) and Rob Adolph (78-73 in Super Seniors). The handicap flights were won by Daniel Evans (1st Flight) and Manuel Herrera (2nd Flight).

  Comments  