WORLD CUP: France defender Blanc scores 1st 'golden goal'

FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 1998 file photo, France's Laurent Blanc scores against Paraguay in extra time of a round of 16 soccer match at the World Cup at the Felix Bollaert stadium in Lens, France. Blanc's strike was the first "golden goal" in World Cup finals history to give France a 1-0 win over Paraguay. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo