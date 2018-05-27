Italy's Francesco Molinari in action on day four of the PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, England, Sunday May 27, 2018.
Sports

Molinari holds off McIlroy to win by 2 shots at Wentworth

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer

May 27, 2018 08:17 AM

VIRGINIA WATER, England

Rory McIlroy left his victory charge too late at Wentworth as Francesco Molinari delivered a clinic in front-running to win the BMW PGA Championship by two shots with a 4-under 68 on Sunday.

McIlroy, who led by three shots at halfway, entered the final round tied for the lead with Molinari on 13 under par but a Sunday shootout at the European Tour's flagship event never really materialized.

Instead, as McIlroy toiled to a 70 that was propped up by birdies on the par fives at Nos. 17 and 18, Molinari went bogey-free for a second straight day to claim the fifth victory of his career and the biggest since a World Golf Championship in Shanghai in 2010.

The Italian only dropped two shots all week and finished on 17-under 271, with McIlroy alone in second place. Alex Noren (67) and Lucas Bjerregaard (65) were tied for third place a stroke further back.

Molinari moved into the automatic qualifying places for the Ryder Cup, which he hasn't played since 2012 when Europe beat the United States in the so-called "Miracle at Medinah."

He'd previously had five top-10 finishes in the last six years at Wentworth, including being runner-up to Noren last year.

