Jerwin Ancajas and Jonas Sultan stands in the ring during introductions before their 12-round main event for Ancajas' junior bantamweight IBF world title at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, May 26, 2018. It was the first meeting between two Filiipino boxers fighting for the world title.
How did Manny Pacquiao’s protégé do in his world title defense in Fresno?

By Anthony Galaviz

May 26, 2018 09:25 PM

Boxing returned to the Save Mart Center on Saturday. Only this time it didn’t feature Avenal native and WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez.

Instead it was the first all-Filipino title fight in 93 years, and Jerwin Ancajas – Manny Pacquiao’s protégé – successfully defended his IBF junior bantamweight world championship with a unanimous 12-round decision over Jonas Sultan.

The bout didn't pack as much punch as some expected, though the last round had plenty of action by both fighters. Two judges scored the fight 119-109 and another 117-111.

Ancajas, who is co-promoted by Top Rank and Pacquiao's MP Promotions , said it was "the best performance of my career.

"It is with great pride that I fought in such a historic fight."

Fight card

Welterweights (10 rounds): Alexander Besputin (10-0, 8 KOs) wins by TKO over Saul Corral (27-12), 1:34 in third round.

Lightweight (4 rounds): Jose Salinas (5-0, 2 KOs) wins by TKO over Carlos Apodaca (2-10-2), 0:52 in second round.

Super featherweights (6 rounds): Bryan Lua (5-0, 2 KOs) wins by TKO over Francisco Camacho (5-8-1) in the third round. Time of the stoppage, 2:43.

Bantamweight (4 rounds): Manuel Manzo (3-6-1) wins by MD over Leonardo Reyes (7-16)

Super featherweight (4 rounds): Isidro Ochoa (5-0) wins by UD over Ricardo Arias (1-4-1).

Lightweights (4 rounds): Piotr Apostol wins by UD over Carlos Castillo (4-6).

Lightweights (8 rounds): John Moralde (20-1) wins by UD over Ismail Muwendo (19-1).

Super flyweight (12 rounds) – WBA world title: Khalid Yafai (24-0, 15 KOs) retains via KO over David Carmona (21-6-5), stopped before the eighth round.

Junior bantamweight (12 rounds) - IBF world title: Jerwin Ancajas (28-1-1-2) retains by UD over Jonas Sultan (14-4)

