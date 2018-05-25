Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum: Fresno is a 'fight capital'
Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is in Fresno for Saturday's fights at the Save Mart Center. SMC will host boxing again on July 7 when WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez headlines the card on ESPN.
San Joaquin Memorial sophomore will play in the Central Section Division II final on Friday, May 25, 2018 at Rawhide Ballpark. A week later, he'll compete at the CIF state track and field championships at Buchanan High.
Washington Depart. of Fish & Wildlife released a video May 18 showing a bear released back into the wild after rehab. To make sure it didn't interact with humans, their pets, or garbage again, the bear was released with a certain amount of hazing.
Fresno High were down 3-2 in the second half before rallying for four goals for a 6-3 victory over Bullard to win its first Fresno Unified girls lacrosse championship on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at McLane Stadium.
There is still snow on the ground in Denali National Park and Preserve. The park put together this video so you can enjoy a quick look back through the winter season for the Denali NPS sled dogs. On Facebook go to @DenaliNPS.
San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence looks to show he's ready to return to the majors . He's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and playing against the Fresno Grizzlies. He'll also play Sunday in Fresno.
Trapping many species of migratory song birds is a federal crime. Six men were charged with allegedly trapping and trafficking protected birds. Operation Ornery Birds was carried out by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners.