How big has boxing become in Fresno? Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has an answer

SHARE COPY LINK Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is in Fresno for Saturday's fights at the Save Mart Center. SMC will host boxing again on July 7 when WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez headlines the card on ESPN. Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is in Fresno for Saturday's fights at the Save Mart Center. SMC will host boxing again on July 7 when WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez headlines the card on ESPN. Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com