How big has boxing become in Fresno? Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has an answer

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is in the Boxing Hall of Fame. So when he pronounces Fresno to be a big market for boxing, people listen.
“Fresno is a boxing capital," Arum said this week as he prepared to start a run of two big cards in a span of six weeks at the Save Mart Center.
The first show on Saturday features Jerwin Ancajas facing Jonas Sultan for Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight world title. It will mark the first world title bout between Filipino fighters in 93 years.
Then Avenal native Jose Ramirez will defend his WBC super lightweight world title on July 7 against Danny O’Connor.
Both shows will be shown on ESPN Networks. Ancajas/Sultan and Kal Yafai/David Carmona will be broadcast on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. Ramirez’s title fight will be on ESPN.
Arum said he's known Fresno since coming to visit Jerry Tarkanian while he was the basketball coach at Fresno State. In 2003, Arum promoted the Floyd Mayweather Jr./Victoriano Sosa fight at Selland Arena.
He said the turnout for the Mayweather fight was good, but he’s impressed with the local support for Ramirez. He's sold out fights when he fought at Selland Arena and the Save Mart Center — the latest coming in November 2017 when he knocked out Mike Reed before 13,838 raucous fight fans.
“We have to have local support,” Arum said. “Here we have (promoters) Al Perez and Rick Mirigian, and they're the ones that made it happen. Two weeks ago I was in New York with (Vasyl) Lomachenko and two weeks from this fight I’ll be in Las Vegas for (Terence) Crawford and (Jeff) Horn.
“It's hard for us to put bodies on the ground to promote these fights. You have to have local guys and local support, and here in Fresno with Rick Mirigian and Al Perez, we have that.”
Ramirez won his first world title when he picked up a unanimous decision over Amir Imam in New York City on March 17. That win, Arum said, puts him “in the main event moving forward."
Assuming things go well on July 7, Arum said the plan is to have Ramirez possibly fight soon after at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
“Break him out with Southern California,” he said. “In other words, we want to keep coming back with him to Fresno, but we have to mix it up to make him super big and known around the country.”
Saturday's fight card
Lightweight (4 rounds): Carlos Apodaca (2-9-2, 0 KOs) vs. Jose Salinas (4-0, 1 KO)
Lightweight (4 rounds): Piotr Apostol (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Carlos Castillo (4-5, 3 KOs)
Bantamweight (4 rounds): Leonardo Reyes (7-15, 3 KOs) vs. Manuel Manzo (2-6-1, 1 KO)
Welterweight (10 rounds): Alexander Besputin (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Saul Corral (27-11, 18 KOs)
Super featherweight (6 rounds): Bryan Lua (4-0, 1 KOs) vs. Francisco Camacho (5-7-1, 2 KOs)
Super featherweight (6 rounds): Isidro Ochoa (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Ricardo Arias (1-3-1, 0 KOs)
Lightweight (8 rounds): Ismail Muwendo (19-0, 12 KOs) vs. John Moralde (19-1, 10 KOs)
Super flyweight (12 rounds) - WBA world title: Khalid Yafai (23-0, 14 KOs) vs. David Carmona (21-5-5, 9 KOs)
Junior bantamweight (12 rounds) - IBF world title: Jerwin Ancajas (27-1-1-2, 19 KOs) vs. Jonas Sultan (14-3, 9 KOs)
Time: First bout 3:30 p.m., main events 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$150
Details: 559-278-3400, www.savemartcenter.com
