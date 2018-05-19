Russell retains WBC belt with unanimous decision over Diaz

Gary Russell Jr. successfully defended his WBC featherweight championship Saturday night, unanimously outpointing mandatory challenger Joseph Diaz.
In just his third title defense since April 2016, Russell (29-1) had winning scores of 117-111 from two judges' scorecards and a 115-113 edge from the third.
The 29-year-old pounded his chest in celebration as soon as the words "unanimous decision" were announced at the MGM National Harbor.
Diaz (26-1) also appeared to know he had been second best over the 12 rounds, despite some promising early moments in his first professional title bout. Diaz and his camp clapped the decision after it was announced.
