Clovis North dominates Clovis West at Central Section Championship

There is still snow on the ground in Denali National Park and Preserve. The park put together this video so you can enjoy a quick look back through the winter season for the Denali NPS sled dogs. On Facebook go to @DenaliNPS.
San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence looks to show he's ready to return to the majors . He's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and playing against the Fresno Grizzlies. He'll also play Sunday in Fresno.
Trapping many species of migratory song birds is a federal crime. Six men were charged with allegedly trapping and trafficking protected birds. Operation Ornery Birds was carried out by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners.
Placer County deputies responded to a Northstar, North Lake Tahoe home Thursday, May 3, 2018, after a local bear stopped into the kitchen for some food. Deputies chased him away. No reports injuries or property damage.
The condor team from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filmed this condor pair in their nest on Oat Mountain in Southern California while mom was out looking for food. For more see @TheCondorCave on Facebook.
Skilled horseman and rope artist Tomas Garcilazo dazzled Clovis Rodeo fans Saturday with the artistry of "charreria," the ancient Mexican art of horse handling. Garcilazo, a native of Mexico City, is a third-generation charro.