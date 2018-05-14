Russia cuts World Cup squad player who faced doping case

FILE - In this Tuesday Dec. 9, 2014 file photo, CSKA's Sergei Ignashevich watches the ball during a training session prior to their Champions League soccer match against FC Bayern Munich, in Munich, southern Germany. Russia has cut from its World Cup squad a player who faced a doping investigation. The Russian Football Union says defender Ruslan Kambolov picked up a calf muscle injury during a game on Sunday, May 13, 2018. He has been replaced by the 38-year-old veteran Sergei Ignashevich, who is coming out of international retirement. Matthias Schrader, file AP Photo