LEADING OFF: Nats seek sweep; Zobrist told to change spikes

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs first baseman Ben Zobrist plays in place of the injured Anthony Rizzo during the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Major League Baseball has warned Zobrist against wearing black cleats. Zobrist posted a letter from the league office on Instagram saying the cleats he wore May 2 against Colorado violated the collective bargaining agreement. MLB says they must be at least 51 percent blue--the Cubs' color--and warned he could be fined and disciplined if he doesn't comply. Zobrist says he has worn black cleats for day games at Wrigley Field the past two years to honor the game's past. Daily Herald via AP John Starks