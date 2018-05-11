Freddie Roach is no longer WBC world champion Jose Ramirez’s trainer

WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez is going from having a Hall of Famer in his corner to taking advice from another champion.
Ramirez will go into his first title defense July 7 at the Save Mart Center with Robert Garcia, a former IBF super featherweight champion who has trained many notable world champion boxers such as Brandon Rios, Fernando Vargas, Nonito Donaire and his younger brother Mikey Garcia.
For the past 3 1/2 years, Ramirez was under the guidance of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, but the Avenal native said he felt the time was right to move on.
“Freddie is a good man.” Ramirez said. “He did a lot of great things for me. He was excited to train me and I was excited to train with Freddie Roach. I was very (much) honored to train with Freddie and I respect him a lot. He ... worked on my craft and showed me offensive and tools that I’m always going to use in my career.”
Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) captured his first world title on March 17 at Madison Square Garden when he defeated Amir Imam by unanimous decision under the guidance of Roach and assistant Marvin Somodio.
Roach’s representative Marie Spivey confirmed Ramirez decided to move on.
Ramirez's agent/promoter, Rick Mirigian, expanded on the change. "From the amateurs to the pros, Jose is still evolving as he did at each stage of his career. It's important as his needs change and grow that the pieces are in place to facilitate and meet them. We were blessed and fortunate to have the time we did with Freddie and Marvin. They will forever be a part of who Jose is and who he continues to become."
New trainer Garcia, who's based in Oxnard, said he’s been following Ramirez’s career since he was an amateur. "I knew he had all the tools to become a world champion. I was there March 17, and knowing his family, his background and everything he does for his community, I was very happy and proud of him. Now working with him is a great honor and I'm excited to help him accomplish much more."
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments