Red alert: Harvey starts Friday for Cincy at Dodger Stadium

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file New York Mets relief pitcher Matt Harvey pauses during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. The Mets have traded former ace Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco in a swap of former All-Stars with careers sidetracked by injuries. The deal was announced less than an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday night's game between the Mets and Reds in Cincinnati. Kyusung Gong, File AP Photo