Jeannah Creason poses with her role model former UFC champion and WWE star Ronda Rousey. Special to The Bee

This Visalia girl met former UFC champion and WWE star Ronda Rousey and tells about it

By Anthony Galaviz

May 28, 2018 12:31 PM

Jeannah Creason has been a mixed martial arts fan since she was 4 years old. As you would expect, the Visalia girl’s favorite UFC fighter has always been Ronda Rousey.

So you can imagine which cloud 12-year-old Jeannah was on when she got to meet Rousey last month, part of a group of kids who visited the former UFC champion at a Los Angeles boxing gym.

“She walked in and talked to some of the kids about our goals,” Jeannah said. “She asked me and other kids what our goals was and telling us how to get to your goals. She was explaining if you want to be the best you have to train hard for it and work hard.”

Then Rousey surprised Jeannah.

“She asked if it’s OK to show me how to do her famous stare down and we did it for a while. It was kinda intimating and it was really exciting to do that with her. Only fighters do that and she made me feel like a UFC fighter which really made me happy.”

Jeannah’s opportunity was set up by promoter Rick Mirigian.

She said she has MMA aspirations. She’s already competed in boxing for three years, wrestling (eight), karate (four) and jiu-jitsu (three).

