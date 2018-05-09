FILE -- In this file photo taken on May 15, 2016, Serena Williams takes a selfie as she holds the trophy after beating Madison Keys 7-6, 6-3, in the final match of the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Italian Open, saying she "continues" her preparation in order to be "100 percent ready to compete." The tournament made the announcement via Twitter.
Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open

The Associated Press

May 09, 2018 05:42 AM

ROME

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Italian Open, saying she needs more time to be "100 percent ready to compete."

The tournament made the announcement via Twitter.

Williams returned to the tour briefly this year after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also withdrew from this week's Madrid Open and sitting out Rome puts her status for the French Open, which starts May 27, in doubt.

Williams, a four-time Italian Open champion, has not played since her a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in March at the Miami Open.

Catherine Bellis takes Williams' place in the Rome draw.

