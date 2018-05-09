Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open

FILE -- In this file photo taken on May 15, 2016, Serena Williams takes a selfie as she holds the trophy after beating Madison Keys 7-6, 6-3, in the final match of the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Italian Open, saying she "continues" her preparation in order to be "100 percent ready to compete." The tournament made the announcement via Twitter. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo