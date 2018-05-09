This local baseball team didn't know their dance during a game would go viral

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno City College hosted Folsom Lake in a NorCal Regional baseball game on Saturday, May 5, 2018. It was a dance during the game that went viral and was seen by many people. Anthony Galaviz

Fresno City College hosted Folsom Lake in a NorCal Regional baseball game on Saturday, May 5, 2018. It was a dance during the game that went viral and was seen by many people. Anthony Galaviz