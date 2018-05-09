This local baseball team didn't know their dance during a game would go viral

Add Fresno City College baseball to the list of sports teams that have gone viral with their on-field antics.
Or, in the Rams' case, what they concocted in the dugout.
It happened during Saturday's NorCal Regional game at John Euless Ballpark when Fresno City players broke out in a dance in the fourth inning as Folsom Lake made a pitching change.
That dance was caught on video and was shared on social media. Barstool Sports picked up the video and it went viral on Twitter (nearly 500 retweets, 2,800 likes as of Wednesday afternoon) and Instagram (viewed nearly 107,000 times on Starting 9).
Rams pitcher Jacob Pizzo choreographed the dance, inspired by the Auburn Tigers' fist pump to a techno music anthem during a game last month.
Pizzo told his teammates they should do the same but go a step further. They debuted their dance (to the song "Boneless" playing on the ballpark speakers) April 19 against Merced. So far, it's reserved for home games, and only during an opponent pitching change.
"We wanted to get some energy midway through the game," Pizzo said. "We just really did it for the fun of it."
Infielder Jacob Paradine definitely was having fun, jumping on the dugout rail to show his best dance style.
"I knew it would make the boys laugh," he said. But, he added, "I knew coach (Ron) Scott would get mad if I spiked the new rails. So I took off my cleats and jumped up there when the beat dropped."
Scott said he was "overwhelmed" by how many people viewed the video and promised that the coaches would do the same if they win a state title. The Rams are on the road this weekend in a super-regional at Sacramento City; the winner advances to sectionals with that winner moving on to the state final four, which will be played at Euless in a few weeks.
"Our kids have a lot of energy," Scott said. "They're a fun group. They're having a good time and that's what it's really all about."
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments