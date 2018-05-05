Lemoore's Surf Ranch holds inaugural competition

Trapping many species of migratory song birds is a federal crime. Six men were charged with allegedly trapping and trafficking protected birds. Operation Ornery Birds was carried out by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners.
Placer County deputies responded to a Northstar, North Lake Tahoe home Thursday, May 3, 2018, after a local bear stopped into the kitchen for some food. Deputies chased him away. No reports injuries or property damage.
The condor team from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filmed this condor pair in their nest on Oat Mountain in Southern California while mom was out looking for food. For more see @TheCondorCave on Facebook.
Skilled horseman and rope artist Tomas Garcilazo dazzled Clovis Rodeo fans Saturday with the artistry of "charreria," the ancient Mexican art of horse handling. Garcilazo, a native of Mexico City, is a third-generation charro.
Reedley erupted in cheers at Wakehouse restaurant when ex-Firebaugh High and Reedley College star Josh Allen was selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills during the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.