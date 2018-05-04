Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the San Diego Padres during a baseball game, in Monterrey, Mexico, Friday, May 4, 2018.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the San Diego Padres during a baseball game, in Monterrey, Mexico, Friday, May 4, 2018. Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo
Buehler, Cingrani through 7 hitless for Dodgers in Mexico

The Associated Press

May 04, 2018 08:47 PM

MONTERREY, Mexico

Walker Buehler and Tony Cingrani have combined for seven hitless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a neutral-site game against the San Diego Padres.

Buehler pitched six hitless innings Friday night in his third major league start. The touted rookie right-hander struck out eight and walked three over 93 pitches before handing off to Cingrani, who walked two in the seventh but kept the no-no intact.

Buehler's highest pitch count in the majors is 94 pitches, reached in his previous outing against San Francisco.

Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea threw the first no-hitter of the season April 21.

Los Angeles leads 4-0 in the opener of a weekend series in Mexico, the first regular-season games in the country since 1999.

