Johnny Cueto's ailing elbow to be examined Monday by Andrews

FILE - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Cueto was placed on the disabled list this week with inflammation in his right elbow after going 3-0 with a major league-leading 0.84 ERA in five starts. Cueto hopes to avoid season-ending Tommy John surgery. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo