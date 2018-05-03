Prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 3

Central Section scores for games of Thursday, May 3, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
BASEBALL
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
McLane 9, Roosevelt 4
Roosevelt
210
010
0
—
4
5
4
McLane
150
102
x
—
9
8
4
WP: Gonzalo Ornelas (CG, 10Ks). LP: Michael Perez. Roosevelt, Jacob Gutierrez 2-3, 2R, 3B; Dennis Lopez 2B. McLane, Gonzalo Ornelas 2-3, 3R, 3B; Edward Padilla 2-2, 2RBI; Noe Jimenez 2RBI.
SOFTBALL
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
El Diamante 8, Lemoore 5
El Diamante
021
500
0
—
8
10
5
Lemoore
001
004
0
—
5
7
5
WP: Olivia Aguigam. LP: Ashtyn Lucas. El Diamante, Kyla Rios 2B; . Lemoore, McKenzie Dutra 2B; Madison Wallace 2B; Susannah Campos 2HR.
WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Fowler 11, Riverdale 1
Riverdale
001
00
—
1
3
3
Fowler
107
21
—
11
13
0
WP: K. Poston. LP: K. Simas. Riverdale, D. Mojica 1-2, RBI; K. Simas 2-2 2B. Fowler, Carissa Marquez 2-4 2B, 2RBI; Mia Chacon 2-3, 2B, 2RBI; Aneesa Almaguer 2-4 2B, HR, RBI; Lizette Gonzalez 2-3, RBI; Alanna Cervantes 2-3, RBI.
GIRLS LACROSSE
FRESNO UNIFIED LEAGUE
Roosevelt 7, Sanger 3
Roosevelt: Daisy Haro 4, Alyssa Diaz 2, Maria Abrica.
Sanger: Emily Hartsell, Meleanna Martinez, Janelle Muniz.
Edison 17, McLane 8
Edison: Niema Hammouda 5, Jocelyn Rabara 2, Mirna Vasquez 3, Riley Walton, Megan Matsubara, Taylor Ounesavath 5.
McLane: Paola Reyes 6; Sherry Theodara 2.
TRACK AND FIELD
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS
Teams: 1. Bullard 127; 2. Sanger 100; 3. Madera South 99; 4. Madera 81; 5. Edison 65; 6. San Joaquin Memorial 20.
100: 1. Jalen McMillan, San Joaquin Memorial, 10.88; 2. David Thomas, Madera South, 11.16; 3. Davien Sims, Bullard, 11.18.
200: 1. Jalen McMillan, San Joaquin Memorial, 22.19; 2. Michael Stamps, Bullard, 22.31; 3. Jalen Harris, Edison, 22.63.
400: 1. Jalen Harris, Edison, 49.81; 2. Trever Jones, Sanger, 50.64; 3. Michael Stamps, Bullard, 51.01.
800: 1. Mohamed Saleh, Sanger, 1:59.74; 2. Seth Garcia, Madera South, 2:00.26; 3. Juan DeSantiago, Sanger, 2:01.28.
1600: 1. Mohamed Saleh, Sanger, 4:31.07; 2. Abraham Cordova, Bullard, 4:31.90; 3. Victor Ochoa, Madera South, 4:31.93.
3200: 1. Victor Ochoa, Madera South, 9:50.71; 2. Abraham Cordova, Bullard, 9:50.93; 3. Eduardo Robles, Sanger, 10:00.14.
110HH: 1. Amire Green, Madera South, 15.70; 2. Benjamin Rust, Sanger, 16.72; 3. Darius Lopez, Madera, 17.28
300LH: 1. Amire Green, Madera South, 41.46; 2. Israel Arias, Madera, 42.95; 3. Jaden McDonald, Bullard, 43.09.
400 relay: 1. Edison (Demitres Johnson, Anthony Hodson, Teyjohn Herrington, Jalen Harris), 43.87; 2. Bullard 43.90; 3. Madera South 44.26.
1600 relay: 1. Edison (Bryan Banuelos, Anthony Hodson, Demitres Johnson, Jalen Harris), 3:29.70; 2. Sanger 3:30.07; 3. Madera South 3:31.58.
High jump: 1. Amire Green, Madera South, 6-02.00; 2. Avery Chatman, Sanger, 6-02.00; 3. K’Veon Jones, Madera 6-00.00.
Pole vault: 1. Devantaye Rodriguez, Madera, 13-06.00; 2. Amire Green, Madera South, 13-00.00; 3. James Barrett, Bullard, 10-00.00.
Long jump: 1. K’Veon Jones, Madera, 21-08.00; 2. Davien Sims, Bullard, 20-10.00; 3. Teyjohn Herrington, Edison, 20-09.00.
Triple jump: 1. Kosi Agina, Sanger, 44-06.00; 2. K’Veon Jones, Madera, 43-08.50; 3. Daniel Pantoja, Edison, 42-11.25.
Shot put: 1. Robert Renovato, Bullard, 43-03.00; 2. Jordan Daniels, Bullard, 39-02.25; 3. William Childers, Madera, 38-01.00.
Discus: 1. Robert Renovato, Bullard, 134-00; 2. Roman Wells, Bullard, 131-06; 3. Axel Salazar, Madera South, 120-04.
GIRLS
Teams: 1. Sanger 180; 2. Edison 149; 3. Bullard 68; 4. Madera 67; 5. Madera South; 6. San Joaquin Memorial 9.
100: 1. Andee Poole, Sanger, 12.23; 2. Chinenye Agina, Sanger, 12.45; 2. Mia Lopes, Edison, 12.49.
200: 1. Mia Lopes, Edison, 25.79; 2. Sariyah Copeland, Edison, 25.84; 3. Chinenye Agina, Sanger, 25.90.
400: 1. Kamari Wilson, Edison, 59.40; 2. Cu-Nisha Mitchell, Sanger, 59.81; 3. Alyceann Pointer, Edison, 1:02.02.
800: 1. Kennedy Jennings, Edison, 2:18.06; 2. Rebeca Coronado, Bullard, 2:23.19; 3. Kaley Cardenas, Sanger, 2:25.38.
1600: 1. Kennedy Jennings, Edison, 5:17.95; 2. Unique Ford, Madera, 5:24.38; 3. Julia Martinez, Madera, 5:26.18.
3200: 1. Olivia Zambrano, Madera, 11:41.19; 2. Alexis Lopez, Bullard, 11:51.91; 3. Sarah Renberb, Edison, 11:55.59.
100HH: 1. Gianna Dickson, Bullard, 14.94; 2. Andee Poole, Sanger, 15.36; 3. Ariana Fischer, Edison, 15.66.
300LH: 1. Gianna Dickson, Bullard, 45.05; 2. Andee Poole, Sanger, 47.01; 3. Zula Omawahleh, Edison, 48.92.
400 relay: 1. Edison (Mia Lopes, Kamari Wilson, Alyceann Pointer, Sariyah Copeland), 49.95; 2. Sanger 51.46; 3. Madera 51.73.
1600 relay: 1. Edison (Mia Lopes, Kamari Wilson, Sariyah Copeland, Kennedy Jennings), 4:00.80; 2. Madera 4:14.50; 3. Sanger 4:15.58.
High jump: 1. Chinenye Agina, Sanger, 5-02.00; 2. Sydney Lopes, Edison, 5-00.00; 3. Mckaley Yost, Sanger, 5-00.00.
Pole vault: 1. Mckaley Yost, Sanger, 8-00.00; 2. Noelia Gutierrez, Madera, 7-06.00; 3. Amanda Deanda, Madera, 7-06.00.
Long jump: 1. Andee Poole, Sanger, 17-02.50; 2. Ariana Fischer, Edison, 17-01.00; 3. Mckaley Yost, Sanger, 16-05.00.
Triple jump: 1. Cu-Nisha Mitchell, Sanger, 35-01.50; 2. Chinenye Agina, Sanger, 34-00.00; 3. Abbi Bennitt, Bullard, 33-10.75.
Shot put: 1. Trinity Williams, Edison, 37-06.00; 2. Sarah Garrett, San Joaquin Memorial, 33-03.00; 3. Paisley Armendariz, Sanger, 30-05.00.
Discus: 1. Paisley Armendariz, Sanger, 113-11; 2. Alofa Yandall, Bullard, 97-01; 3. Victoria Melgoza, Sanger, 96-03.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS
100: 1. Dyllan Rivera, Redwood, 11.05; 2. Cameron Beans, El Diamante, 11.06; 3. Ray Swafford, Mt. Whitney, 11.19.
200: 1. Tyler Esteves, El Diamante, 21.98; 2. Dyllan Rivera, Redwood, 22.38; 3. Michael Harris, Redwood, 22.42.
400: 1. Michael Harris, Redwood, 50.46; 2. Ronnie Ruud, Mt. Whitney, 50.91; 3. Cesar Lopez, Mt. Whitney, 51.56.
800: 1. Nathan Burd, Lemoore, 1:59.23, 2. Miguel Andrade, Hanford, 2:01.84; 3. Frodo Arellano, Mt. Whitney, 2:02.57.
1600: 1. Ismael Ramirez, Redwood, 4:39.28; 2. Frodo Arellano, Mt. Whitney, 4:34.57; 3. Bailey Darnell, Redwood, 4:35.60.
3200: 1. Ismael Ramirez, Redwood, 10:19.28; 2. Bailey Darnell, Redwood, 10:21.11; 3. Andrew Wolfert, Mt. Whitney, 10:27.09.
100HH: 1. Brandon Andrade, Redwood, 15.17; 2. James LeGassick, Hanford West, 15.90; 3. Kyvonte Campbell, Redwood, 17.04.
300LH: 1. Brandon Andrade, Redwood, 39.64; 2. James LeGassick, Hanford West, 40.54; 3. Kyvonte Campbell, Redwood, 43.11.
400 relay: 1. Redwood (Jason Hruby, Michael Harris, Dyllan Rivera, Reed Terry), 43.27; 2. El Diamante 43.83; 3. Mt. Whitney 44.49.
1600 relay: 1. Redwood (Alex Fontes, Lionel Inhphom, Ismael Ramirez, Christian Roldan), 3:24.69; 2. Mt. Whitney 3:24.88; 3. Lemoore 3:37.26.
Shot put: 1. Joseph Bonner IV, Hanford, 50-10.00; 2. Cameron McKay, Mt. Whitney, 47-11.50; 3. Jared Torres, El Diamante, 45-09.25.
Discus (1.6kg/3.5lbs): 1. Gearrod Clements, Mt Whitney, 153-03; 2. Ajay Harrison, Hanford West, 149-04; 3. Andrew Lozano, El Diamante, 139-06.
High jump: 1. Zach Glick, Golden West, 6-02.00; 2. Desmond Howard, Hanford West, 6-00.00; 3. Max Tashima, Lemoore, 6-00.00.
Pole vault: 1. Dawson Cady, Hanford West, 14-00.00; T2. Jared Rachal, Golden West, 12-06.00; T2. Austin Hole, Hanford West, 12-06.00.
Long jump: 1. Zach Glick, Golden West, 22-00.00; 2. Joseluis Ramos, Golden West, 20-00.50; 3. Jason Hruby, Redwood, 19-11.50.
Triple jump: 1. Zach Glick, Golden West, 48-03.00; 2. Jackson Miller, El Diamante, 45-11.00; 3. Brandon Andrade, Redwood, 41-00.00.
GIRLS
100: 1. Serina Oceguera, Golden West, 12.14; 2. Madison Flores, El Diamante, 12.44; 3. Taylor Nelson, Redwood, 12.73.
200: 1. Serina Oceguera, Golden West, 25.98; 2. Alexandria Zermeno, Redwood, 26.71; 3. Iyahna Jones, Lemoore, 27.15.
400: 1. Alexandria Zermeno, Redwood, 59.58; 2. Claudia Smith, Golden West, 1:02.69; 3. Krissy Hetherington, Redwood, 1:03.50.
800: 1. Sydney Somavia, Redwood, 2:28.18; 2. Kylee Dismuke-Rodriguez, 2:28.62; 3. Isabelle Hopkins, Hanford West, 2:29.81.
1600: 1. Kate Phippen, Redwood, 5:31.92; 2. Isabelle Hopkins, Hanford West, 5:33.78; 3. Isabella Haberman, Redwood, 5:36.02
3200: 1. Isabella Haberman, Redwood, 12:04.53; 2. Kate Phippen, Redwood, 12:13.59; 3. Maria Barillas, Redwood, 12:42.51.
100HH: 1. Taylor Nelson, Redwood, 15.62; 2. Heaven Dill, El Diamante, 15.73; 3. Abbi Eickelberg, Mt. Whitney, 16.96.
300LH: 1. Heavan Dill, El Diamante, 46.97; 2. Abbi Eickelberg, Mt. Whitney, 48.09; 3. Maegan Fiskin, El Diamante, 49.76.
400 relay: 1. El Diamante (Melody Anderson Smith, Madison Flores, Maegan Fiskin, Heaven Dill), 50.19; 2. Lemoore 51.05; 3. Golden West 51.12.
1600 relay: 1. Redwood (Sydney Somavia, Alexandria Zermeno, Krissy Hetherington, Kylee Dismuke-Rodriguez), 4:11.62; 2. Mt. Whitney 4:23.16; 3. Lemoore 4:37.52.
Shot put: 1. Denae Jackson, Redwood, 40-10.25; 2. Jade Whitfield, Mt. Whitney, 35-04.50; 3. Gillian Nutter, El Diamante, 33-09.50.
Discus: 1. Jade Whitfield, Mt. Whitne, 122-00; 2. Gillian Nutter, El Diamante, 114-02; 3. Macie Fierro, Golden West, 109-10.
High jump: 1. Kaiya Thompson, Redwood, 4-10.00; 2. Indya Smith, Golden West, 4-10.00; 3. Jackie Ledesma, Redwood, 4-10.00.
Pole vault: 1. Erika Guzman, Hanford West, 10-00.00; 2. Cami Lim, Golden West, 8-06.00; 3. Halle Arellano, Redwood, 8-06.00.
Long jump: 1. Taylor Nelson, Redwood, 17-06.50; 2. Indya Smith, Golden West, 16-00.50; 3. Alexandria Zermeno, Redwood, 16-00.00.
Triple jump: 1. Kaiya Thompson, Redwood, 35-02.00; 2. Marisa Perez, Redwood, 34-05.00; 3. Indya Smith, Golden West, 32-11.00.
BOYS TENNIS
CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I
Round I
No. 8 Bakersfield Christian 5, No. 9 Redwood 4
No. 11 Clovis East at No. 6 Clovis, late
No. 7 Liberty-Bakersfield 9, No. 10 East Bakersfield 0
Quarterfinals, May 8
No. 8 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Clovis North
No. 5 Bullard at No. 4 Buchanan
TBD at No. 3 Stockdale
No. 7 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 2 Clovis West
DIVISION II
Round I
No. 11 Centennial 7, No. 6 El Diamante 2
No. 10 Garces 7, No. 7 Immanuel 2
No. 9 Central 7, No. 8 Sunnyside 2
Singles: 1. Justin Smart, Central, d. Pao Vang, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Feng Vue, Central, d. Andre Rubio, 7-6, 6-2; 3. Chase Rindlisbacher, Central, d. Christian Robles, 6-0, 6-2; 4. Matt Vang, Central, d. Vang Vang, 6-3, 6-1; 5. Dezon Cheatham, Central, d. Gonzalo Manzo, 6-2, 6-2; 6. Andres Montano, Sunnyside, d. Kim Her, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Smart/Vang, Central, d. P. Vang/Rubio, 8-1; 2. Robles/V. Vang, Sunnyside, d. Michael Aguilar/David Olivas, 8-2; 3. Pheng Yang/Michael Rindlisbacher, Central, d. Chenmeng Kue/Sergio Munoz, 8-3.
Quarterfinals, May 8
No 9 Central at No. 1 Central Valley Christian
No. 5 West at No. 4 Tulare Western
No. 11 Centennial at No. 3 Bakersfield
No. 10 Garces at No. 2 Sanger
DIVISION III
Round I
No. 8 Selma 6, No. 9 Edison 3
Quarterfinals, May 8
No. 8 Selma at No. 1 Taft, late
No. 5 Dinuba at No. 4 Yosemite
No. 6 Reedley at No. 3 Delano
No. 7 Mt. Whitney at No. 2 Lemoore
DIVISION IV
Round I
No. 9 Kingsburg 9, No. 8 Arvin 0
No. 7 Highland 6, No. 10 Fowler 0
Quarterfinals, May 8
No. 9 Kingsburg at No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 5 Kerman at No. 4 Corcoran
No. 6 Wasco at No.3 Foothill
No. 7 Highland at No. 2 Roosevelt
DIVISION V
Round I
No. 9 Dos Palos at No.8 Lindsay
Quarterfinals, May 8
TBD No. 1 Firebaugh
No. 5 McLane at No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 6 Golden Valley at No. 3 Fresno Christian
No. 7 Orange Cove at No. 2 Caruthers
Comments