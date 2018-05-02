The Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in Lemoore will be open to the public for its Founders Cup competition

The condor team from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filmed this condor pair in their nest on Oat Mountain in Southern California while mom was out looking for food. For more see @TheCondorCave on Facebook.
Skilled horseman and rope artist Tomas Garcilazo dazzled Clovis Rodeo fans Saturday with the artistry of "charreria," the ancient Mexican art of horse handling. Garcilazo, a native of Mexico City, is a third-generation charro.
Reedley erupted in cheers at Wakehouse restaurant when ex-Firebaugh High and Reedley College star Josh Allen was selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills during the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The San Joaquin River gorge is a scenic part of Fresno County with a hiking trail and footbridge that crosses the river near Auberry. See the area from a unique perspective in this aerial drone footage.