Valley cowboys, Wright family wow the crowds at 104th Clovis Rodeo

The 104th Clovis Rodeo wrapped up Sunday with a local cowboy and a famous family all making good.

Jordan Ketscher of Squaw Valley, competing with his family in the stands, had a time of 9.6 seconds in tie-down roping Sunday to wrap up the overall average for the weekend.

Six members of rodeo’s most successful family, the Wrights from Milford, Utah, arrived Sunday for competition in saddle bronc riding. Jake Wright took home top money with a ride that scored 87 points, and 2017 world champion Ryder Wright was sixth.

Organizers said more than 45,000 fans attended the four-day event. There were more than 500 competitors and nearly 750 “animal athletes.”

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Russell Cardoza of Knights Ferry won the all-around title with his performances in tie-down and team roping.

Full results:

All-around cowboy: Russell Cardoza, $2,193, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Steven Dent, 86 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Paradise Moon, $7,952; 2. Wyatt Denny, 84.5, $6,097; 3. Kaycee Feild, 82.5, $4,506; 4. (tie) Kyle Charley and Clayton Biglow, 82, $2,386 each; 6. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Bill Tutor and Cody Kiser, 81.5, $1,060 each.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. (tie) Scott Guenthner, Jesse Brown and Nick Guy, 4.3 seconds, $1,614 each; 4. Stan Branco, 4.4, $941; 5. Blake Knowles, 4.6, $605; 6. Dirk Tavenner, 4.7, $336. Second round: 1. (tie) Trevor Knowles and Straws Milan, 4.1 seconds, $1,782 each; 3. (tie) John Green and Aaron Vosler, 4.3, $1,110 each; 5. (tie) Tanner Milan, Tyler Waguespack, Blaine Jones and Harley Cole, 4.4, $235 each. Third round: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Straws Milan, 3.9 seconds, $1,782 each; 3. Curtis Cassidy, 4.1, $1,278; 4. (tie) John Green and Levi Rudd, 4.5, $773 each; 6. Billy Bugenig, 4.6, $336. Finals: 1. Kody Dollery, 4.6 seconds, $980; 2. Trevor Knowles, 4.8, $735; 3. Blake Knowles, 4.9, $490; 4. Nick Guy, 5.1, $245. Average: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 18.7 seconds on four head, $3,900; 2. Kody Dollery, 19.0, $3,228; 3. Nick Guy, 19.5, $2,555; 4. Trevor Knowles, 19.6, $1,883; 5. Curtis Cassidy, 19.7, $1,210; 6. Blake Knowles, 19.8, $672.

Team roping: First round: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison, 5.6 seconds, $2,087 each; 2. Aaron Macy/Wyatt Cox, 5.7, $1,814; 3. (tie) Garrett Rogers/Russell Cardoza and Brooks Dahozy/Seth Hall, 5.8, $1,406 each; 5. J.B. James Jr/Cesar de la Cruz, 5.9, $998; 6. (tie) Clay Tryan/Travis Graves and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 6.0, $590 each; 8. C.J. DeForest Jr./Andy Holcomb, 6.3, $181. Second round: 1. (tie) Matt Sherwood/Walt Woodard and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.5 seconds, $1,951 each; 3. (tie) Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres and Lane Ivy/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.8, $1,406 each; 5. Rhett Anderson/Coleby Payne, 6.2, $998; 6. Chant DeForest/Bronc Boehnlein, 6.3, $726; 7. Brooks Dahozy/Seth Hall, 6.4, $454; 8. Aaron Macy/Wyatt Cox, 6.5, $181. Third round: 1. Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, 5.1 seconds, $2,087 each; 2. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.5, $1,814; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 6.1, $1,542; 4. J.B. James Jr/Cesar de la Cruz, 6.7, $1,270; 5. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 6.9, $998; 6. Cory Kidd V/Caleb Anderson, 7.0, $726; 7. Ryan Reed/Dalton Pearce, 7.4, $454; 8. Lane Ivy/Buddy Hawkins II, 7.9, $181. Finals: 1. J.B. James Jr/Cesar de la Cruz, 6.9 seconds, $1,102 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Coleby Payne, 7.3, $912; 3. (tie) Cory Kidd V/Caleb Anderson and Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison, 7.5, $627 each; 5. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor and Blake Teixeira/Monty Joe Petska, 8.3, $266 each. Average: 1. J.B. James Jr/Cesar de la Cruz, 28.1 seconds on four head, $4,173 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Coleby Payne, 29.1, $3,629; 3. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 29.6, $3,085; 4. Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison, 29.7, $2,540; 5. Cory Kidd V/Caleb Anderson, 30.4, $1,996; 6. Blake Teixeira/Monty Joe Petska, 33.3, $1,452; 7. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 34.0, $907; 8. Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn, 36.0, $363.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jake Wright, 87 points on Burch Rodeo's Lunatic From Hell, $6,965; 2. Brody Cress, 85.5, $5,340; 3. Tyrell J Smith, 84, $3,947; 4. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Wyatt Casper, 83.5, $2,090 each; 6. Ryder Wright, 81.5, $1,161; 7. Tim Ditrich, 81, $929; 8. (tie) Will Centoni, Isaac Diaz and Nat Stratton, 79, $232 each.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Clint Robinson, 8.4 seconds, $1,985; 2. Jordan Ketscher, 9.1, $1,643; 3. Tyson Arledge, 9.3, $1,301; 4. (tie) Monty Lewis and Roy Branco, 9.4, $787 each; 6. Scot Meeks, 9.7, $342. Second round: 1. Reese Riemer, 8.2 seconds, $1,985; 2. J. Cody Jones, 9.1, $1,643; 3. Jake Hannum, 9.4, $1,301; 4. (tie) Tyson Arledge and Russell Cardoza, 9.5, $787 each; 6. Taylor Santos, 9.6, $342. Third round: 1. Jake Pratt, 8.6 seconds, $1,985; 2. (tie) Joey Dickens and Jake Hannum, 8.9, $1,472 each; 4. Tyler Milligan, 9.1, $958; 5. Matt Kenney, 9.3, $616; 6. Jordan Ketscher, 9.4, $342. Finals: 1. Jake Pratt, 8.5 seconds, $1,020; 2. Roy Branco, 9.4, $765; 3. Jordan Ketscher, 9.6, $510; 4. Clint Robinson, 9.7, $255. Average: 1. Jordan Ketscher, 38.2 seconds on four head, $3,970; 2. Clint Robinson, 38.4, $3,286; 3. Jake Hannum, 38.8, $2,601; 4. Jake Pratt, 38.9, $1,917; 5. Roy Branco, 40.0, $1,232; 6. Taylor Santos, 42.0, $685.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.15 seconds, $2,063; 2. Tiany Schuster, 17.17, $1,769; 3. Sidney Forrest, 17.22, $1,474; 4. Kathy Petska, 17.26, $1,277; 5. Angie Meadors, 17.27, $983; 6. Kellie Collier, 17.31, $786; 7. (tie) Jessie Telford, Tyra Kane and Jolee Lautaret-Jordan, 17.33, $426 each; 10. Katelyn Scott, 17.35, $197. Second round: 1. Stevi Hillman, 16.81 seconds, $2,063; 2. Jessie Telford, 16.91, $1,769; 3. Tiany Schuster, 16.99, $1,474; 4. Leia Pluemer, 17.03, $1,277; 5. (tie) Kathy Petska and Kristin Shoppa, 17.05, $884 each; 7. Hailey Kinsel, 17.06, $590; 8. Kellie Collier, 17.08, $393; 9. Sara Withers, 17.11, $295; 10. Tyra Kane, 17.13, $197. Finals: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 16.58 seconds, $1,528; 2. Tiany Schuster, 16.69, $1,146; 3. Kellie Collier, 16.97, $764; 4. Stevi Hillman, 17.07, $382. Average: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 50.79 seconds on three head, $3,095; 2. Tiany Schuster, 50.85, $2,653; 3. Stevi Hillman, 51.25, $2,211; 4. Kellie Collier, 51.36, $1,916; 5. Jessie Telford, 51.45, $1,474; 6. Kathy Petska, 51.67, $1,179; 7. Dolli Lautaret, 51.70, $884; 8. Kristin Shoppa, 51.71, $590; 9. Leia Pluemer, 51.98, $442; 10. Katelyn Scott, 56.72, $295.

Bull riding: 1. Koby Radley, 89.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Hou's Bad News, $7,022; 2. Dalan Duncan, 86, $5,383; 3. Chase Dougherty, 85, $3,979; 4. Shane Proctor, 84.5, $2,575; 5. Jeff Askey, 84, $1,638; 6. Lane Nobles, 83.5, $1,170; 7. Tate Smith, 82.5, $936; 8. Garrett Smith, 81.5, $702.