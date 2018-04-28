Wonder what happened after Bear Pascoe finished football? The answer came at Clovis Rodeo

Former Fresno State and NFL tight end Bear Pascoe has a new calling: rodeo.

The 32-year-old grew up on a ranch outside Porterville. His brother is his team roping partner. His father-in-law is former world champion steer wrestler John W. Jones Jr. And he’s been profiled in American Cowboy magazine. So this shouldn’t be all that surprising.

Still, it’s a lot easier to associated the 32-year-old Pascoe with the gridiron, where he starred at Fresno State before playing seven seasons in the NFL including a Super Bowl championship with the New York Giants.

But there he was Saturday afternoon wrestling a steer at the 104th Clovis Rodeo.

He ranked fifth in the 2017 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Permit steer wrestling standings, the sport’s Triple-A. And he’s aiming for a spot someday in the National Finals, rodeo’s Super Bowl.

Pascoe lives in Morro Bay these days and came over for a go-round in Clovis along with his wife, Katie Pascoe, who took a turn in barrel racing.

Saturday’s top results:

Bull riding: Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Washington, (the 2011 world champion), 84.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Smooth Monkey.

Tie-down roping: Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Washington, 8.6 seconds; Jake Hannum, Plain City, Utah, 8.9; Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, 9.4.

Team roping: Riley Minor-Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Washington, 6.1; J.B. James, Bennett, Colorado-Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Arizona, 6.7; Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho-Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Washington, 6.9.

Bareback riding: Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nevada, 94.5; Tyrell Smith, Cascade, Montana, 84.

Barrel racing: Hailey Kinsei, Cotulla, Texas, 17.06; Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 17.08; Tyra Kane, Weatherford, Texas, 17.13.

The rodeo wraps up with a full day Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. with the Gold Card Team Roping for cowboys 50 and older including Clovis Rodeo Grand Marshal Earl Hall. The final performance begins at 2 p.m.