Texas bull rider wins opening night at Clovis Rodeo

Bull rider Bryan Titman of East Bernard, Texas, won the PBR Velocity Tour event Thursday night at the 104th Clovis Rodeo.

Titman scored 88.5 points on Julio Moreno’s Hell Pony in the short-go for the winning ride. He earned $12,500.

Rodeo action continues Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

104th Clovis Rodeo Daily schedule at Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive Friday: Opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. with rodeo events to follow (bareback, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, mutton bustin’, team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding), Cam concert at about 9 p.m., tickets $35 Saturday: Clovis Rodeo Parade at 9:30 a.m. (streets of Old Town Clovis) free; opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. with rodeo events to follow, tickets $20; Rodeo After-Party (music, shopping, food and beverages to purchase) on the grounds part of admission; Clovis Rodeo Dance begins at 7:30 p.m. (no one under 21 allowed in dance), tickets $10 Sunday: Special Kids Rodeo at noon; rodeo performance at 2 p.m., tickets $20 Details: www.clovisrodeo.com

