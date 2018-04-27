FIFA bans Brazilian official Del Nero for life for bribery

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, Brazilian Football Confederation President Marco Polo del Nero listens to questions during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. FIFA’s ethics committee has banned top Brazilian soccer official Marco Polo del Nero for life for bribery and corruption. FIFA saysFriday April 27, 2018 Del Nero, the former Brazilian football federation president and one-time FIFA executive committee member, is also fined 1 million Swiss francs $1 million).